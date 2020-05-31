CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago is now reducing access to the central business district following violent protests Saturday night as demonstrators demanded justice for George Floyd, who died during his arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. The city announced that multiple routes to the central business districts will be temporarily reduced.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation, the Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access to only employees whose businesses are located within the boundaries, people who live in the area or people conducting essential activities.
Boundaries include the following: Division Street from Lake Shore Drive and North Halsted Street; North Halsted from Division Street to Milwaukee Avenue and Grand Avenue; Milwaukee Avenue from Grand Avenue to Kinzie Street; Canal Street from Kinzie Street to 26th Street; 26th Street from Canal Street to Lake Shore Drive.
CTA service has also been suspended for trains and buses coming and and out of the Loop.
According to a release, the city is working closely with the organizer of rallies and protests scheduled to take place in the afternoon to provide an alternative, optional route for marches.
There is a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. that began Saturday night in place until further notice.