CHICAGO (CBS) — After a record-setting month for rain, the end of May ended on the opposite end of the weather spectrum–cool and dry.
Chicago had nearly 10 inches of rainfall for the month–about three times the average. In fact the past three Mays have been the wettest on record.
The cool trend continues tonight with lows in the 50s. Monday brings more clouds and a possible shower in spots, with a high in the middle 70s. Then, summer temps take hold on Tuesday, with highs around 90. There is a chance for storms on Wednesday.