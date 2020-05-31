CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny and nice weather continues Sunday with temperatures just a bit below the norm for this time of year. Saturday’s high was normal at 74 degrees, but Sunday will come in closer to 70. The normal high is 75.
More clouds come in on Monday with just a little sunshine. Warm air moves closer to Chicago, and there will be a slight chance for a shower or two in the afternoon.
The warm, more humid conditions return heading into Tuesday. Temperatures climb into the 90s ahead of a cold front that brings thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Sunny. High 70.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low near 52.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 77.