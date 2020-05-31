CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders are weighing in on the protests and what is behind their message, and they are concerned that the message is being lost.

They say it is not just a protest about the death of George Floyd. They say it is about Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland and others.

“The message is being covered because of the violence and the looting, and so it shifts a majority of the focus over to a minority group that’s distracting from the message. The real message is we want criminal justice reform at every level,” said Rev. Janette Wilson of Rainbow PUSH. “We want a change in the policing. We thought when we had the U.S. Attorney General under President Obama come in and look at the inappropriate practices and behavior of the Chicago Police Department that change would automatically occur, but it won’t be automatic. It requires us to monitor and remove from the force rogue police officers. The police officer in Minneapolis had several complaints filed against him. Why was he still on the force? Van Dyke had several complaints filed against him in other instances. Why did he remain on the force and have an opportunity to be on the street and kill Laquan McDonald? It’s because our system is broken, and it must change.”