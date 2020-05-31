CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority is suspending all service citywide effective at 6:30 p.m.
Bus and rail lines will not be running.
Service is expected to resume Monday morning.
Pace suburban bus service also announced it would suspend service until further notice at 6:30 p.m.
“ADA Paratransit passengers who are currently away from home are being contacted to make arrangements for transport home. If you are an ADA Paratransit rider who has not been contacted and need a ride home, please call 1-800 606-1282, option 1,” Pace said.
City officials are seeking to limit the number of people entering the central area after a night of violent protests.