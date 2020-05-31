CHICAGO (CBS) — Divvy Bikes announced Sunday afternoon that it will temporarily close its system beginning at 4 p.m. amid civil unrest in Chicago.
“Following guidance from city officials we’re temporarily closing the Divvy system beginning at 4 p.m,.” the bike sharing service said on Twitter. “We’ll reopen it as soon as possible.”
With access restricted downtown, Divvy vans were being allowed in to remove bikes.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown.
Thousands of people marched through the Loop to protest in memory of George Floyd, who died while being arrested on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Protesters could be seen setting cars on fire, breaking into stores and looting. A lot of the violence happened on State Street and Michigan Avenue but also took place throughout the city.