CHICAGO (CBS) — About a dozen protesters gathered at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home just after 6 Sunday morning following protests that turned violent Saturday night as demonstrators demanded justice in the death of George Floyd, who died as he was being arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
The protesters made quite a bit of noise outside the mayor’s house, banging on pots for quite some time.
Police were on the scene monitoring the situation there throughout the morning. Protesters left around 7:30 a.m.