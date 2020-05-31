CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra announced Sunday night that it is canceling all service for Monday amid unrest in the Chicago area.
The rail agency said because of municipal restrictions limiting the ability of its workers to reach job sites, and in the interest of public safety, all Monday service will be suspended.
Metra said it will provide updates about Tuesday service.
Protesters set fires and looted stores in downtown Chicago on Saturday night and elsewhere in the city and suburbs on Sunday.
The city of Chicago is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.