CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in riot gear were out in force in Old Town Sunday night amid unrest in Chicago.
A laser pointed was reportedly directed at officers.
Earlier, police formed a line at North Avenue and Wells Street to prevent protesters from advancing.
Later, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov and Tim McNicholas reported police flooded the intersection of Wells and Schiller streets, as well as Schiller Street heading west.
Just south of Burton Place, police were seen rushing toward an unknown scene, and two people were arrested. Additional people were also later arrested.
There was no evidence of looting or unrest and the scene was largely quiet, other than the large police presence.
An officer said police were looking for somebody who pointed a laser at one of the officers. There was no continuing protest in Old Town as of 10:20 p.m., an officer said.
There was no sign of broken windows or property damage.
Unrest and violence have erupted in Chicago this weekend in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.