CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters led a peaceful march through Hyde Park on Sunday evening, but by the 7 p.m. hour, some protesters were in a standoff with police.
CBS 2’s Tara Molina and Jeremy Ross were on the scene as marchers headed down Hyde Park Boulevard. The group chanted and held signs, but remained peaceful. There had been isolated incidents of someone throwing a rock at a building, but protesters told the person doing so to stop.
But by 7 p.m., a standoff erupted at 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue.
Some protesters were clashing with officers, who were wielding batons. Water bottles were also being thrown.
By 7:24 p.m., some protesters ran down Lake Park Avenue with police chasing them, as the crowd started to disperse. But the crowd later grew again, though peace seemed to be restored.
CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker, a Hyde Park resident, noted that the intersection of 53rd and Lake Park has seen a renaissance in recent years – with the University of Chicago doing a lot of building. The attractions include clothing stores, a Starbucks, the Obama Foundation, and a hotel.