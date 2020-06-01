



On Sunday, Illinois’ second largest city held peaceful protests for George Floyd but the demonstrations turned into violent and a curfew was placed on the city of Aurora.

Mayor Richard Irvin said the city will be under a curfew again beginning 8:30 pm. Monday until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Quoting Al Pacino in a line from the movie “Scarface” Mayor Irvin said “I’m still standing.”

“I do not understand, nor do I condone this violence and destruction. That was not a protest for the life of George Floyd. It became an opportunity for others to take advantage of the situation,” Irving said.

The mayor vowed Monday night will look much different than Sunday.

“Aurora will be ready for you if you come to our community and attempt to cause destruction. We will not put up with this b.s. and foolishness. We will not put up with outsiders coming in and wreaking havoc. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Irving said.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said law enforcement was under attack Sunday night as police cars being set on fire and officers had projectiles thrown at them.

“Three squad cars were set on fire and completely destroyed. Multiple bricks, glass bottles, and rocks were thrown at our police officers. Only one aurora officer suffered injuries as a result of the items being thrown,” Ziman said. “Our goal…was to preserve life and property in that order. When bottles and bricks were aimed at our officers, we made the call to deploy tear gas. We have a duty to protect the peaceful protesters from the violent actors.”

The police chief said 17 arrests were made. Charges include criminal damage, burglary and disorderly conduct.

“This morning I woke up to learn that Aurora was downtown at 6:00 a.m. cleaning up from all of the remnants from the riots last night and that is all it took to put my heart back right exactly where it needed to be,” Ziman said. “I think that that is symbolic. Right now, what is broken and burned from the ashes, I believe that we can start anew and I believe that we can clean it up together.”