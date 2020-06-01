CHICAGO (CBS) — As light sprinkles taper off, warm, gusty winds set up after dark.
The low for Monday night is 65.
We keep this warm southwesterly wind flow through Tuesday. Expect lots of sun on the way with increasing humidity. We will flirt with record heat.
The record for June 2 is 92 degrees set in 1944. The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 91 with a “feels like” temp well into the mid-90s.
There is a late-night storm chance into Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday afternoon. Slight risk severe mainly south.
The high for Wednesday is 86.