CHICAGO (CBS)– As the school year ends and summers begins, parents who usually rely on summer programs or daycares are scrambling to find childcare.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by teaming up with experts to help you navigate the changing job market.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos spoke to employment and labor attorney Jeremy Glenn about a benefit parents should be aware of and take advantage of over the next 12 weeks.
“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act still provides for emergency paid leave or extended family medical leave if a parent is not able to provide childcare for their child during the summer,” Glenn said. “So that benefit that was available during the school will transition into the summer.”
That legislation requires employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.