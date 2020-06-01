THE LATEST:George Floyd Protests Turn Violent: City Restricts Access To Downtown; Looting In Neighborhoods National Guard Activated
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Transit Authority service will resume Monday morning.

At 6 a.m., bus and rail service will be available, however, service will not operate in or near the downtown area.

CTA officials said the service is “subject to change depending on public activity.” Officials will provide updates on the CTA website.

Purple Line Express service will be temporarily suspended between the Loop and Belmont due to police activity.

Green Line service will be temporarily suspended between California and 47th due to police activity.

The CTA suspended all service citywide at 6:30 p.m. Sunday amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

This is a developing story. 