CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Transit Authority service will resume Monday morning.
At 6 a.m., bus and rail service will be available, however, service will not operate in or near the downtown area.
[Service Disruption] At 6am service will resume but will not operate in/near downtown area. Service may be disrupted depending on public activity. Latest updates: https://t.co/i0QriTeHLE
— cta (@cta) June 1, 2020
CTA officials said the service is “subject to change depending on public activity.” Officials will provide updates on the CTA website.
Lots of CTA disruptions this morning:
-Pink Line temporarily suspended between Loop & Western
-Green Line temp suspended between California & 47th
-Purple Line Express temp suspended between Loop & Belmont
-Orange Line temp suspended between Loop & 35th/Archer@cbschicago
— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) June 1, 2020
Purple Line Express service will be temporarily suspended between the Loop and Belmont due to police activity.
Green Line service will be temporarily suspended between California and 47th due to police activity.
The CTA suspended all service citywide at 6:30 p.m. Sunday amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.
This is a developing story.