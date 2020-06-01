CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 974 new cases of COVID-19, along with 23 additional deaths.
The state has now reported a total of 121,234 confirmed cases and 5,412 deaths in 101 Illinois counties.
The deaths included one man in his 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman and four men in their 60s, one woman and two men in their 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, and two women in their 90s in Cook County.
Also reported were the deaths of one man in his 80s and one woman over 100 in DuPage County, three men in their 80s in Kankakee County, and one man in his 70s in Lake County.
Within the past 24 hours, the state has reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases from May 25 to May 31 is 6 percent.