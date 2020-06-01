CHICAGO (CBS)– The Secretary of State’s Driver Services Facilities that were scheduled to reopen Monday have been delayed until Tuesday.
The facilities impacted include Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago South, 9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington Ave., Diversey Express, 4642 W. Diversey Ave. and Lockport, 1029 E. 9th St. in Lockport.
More than 700,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards, and more than 1.9 million vehicle registrations are currently expired in Illinois, more than two months after Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
All Driver Services Facilities will be open June 2nd as planned.
“Out of an abundance of caution because of announced lockdowns in the city of Chicago and after conferring with law enforcement, driver services facilities are being closed to protect the public and employees,” officials said in a written statement.
For the first two months they are open, through July 31, facilities will be open only for new drivers, people with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, and for vehicle transactions such as license plate stickers and vehicle titles.