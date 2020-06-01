CHICAGO (CBS)– A staging area has been set up for law enforcement and the National Guard at Guaranteed Rate Field. Officials said 375 members of the Illinois National Guard are in the city and ready to help Chicago Monday morning.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she requested Pritzker send in the National Guard after consulting with Chicago Police Dept. Supt. David Brown. Pritzker said 375 National Guard members will come in to carry out a “limited mission.” The National Guard will primarily be providing perimeter line support after the city restricted access to the Loop Sunday.
Officials said the National Guard will help monitor street closures and will not interfere will peaceful protests.
