CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police announced several exit ramp and road closures that will continue into Monday.
Exit ramps to Congress and Ohio will remain closed until further notice. The ramp to the Cermak Chinatown feeder is also closed Monday.
These Interstate exit ramps are closed until further notice, per Illinois State Police:
I-290 E/B to Congress
I-94 N/B ramp to Congress
I-90 N/B ramp to Ohio
I-90 S/B to Ohio
I-94 N/B ramp to Cermak Chinatown Feeder@cbschicago
— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) June 1, 2020
Additionally, all exit ramps on I-90 and 94 from 18th Street to Division Street are closed until further notice.
This includes Roosevelt Road, Taylor Street, Polk Street, Van Buren Street, Jackson Boulevard, Adams Street, Monroe Street, Madison Street, Washington Boulevard, Randolph Street, Lake Street, Ohio Street, Ogden Street, Milwaukee Street, Augusta Boulevard and Division Street.
The following exit ramps are now open:
- I-80 E/B and W/B at Torrence Ave ramps
- I- 94 N/B to E/b and W/B Lake Avenue
- I-94 N/B and S/B ramps to Old Orchard Road