CHICAGO (CBS) — The State of Illinois is calling up 250 additional National Guard members to assist in communities beyond Chicago amid unrest in the city.
On Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for 375 National Guard members had been called to assist with street closures in Chicago. They were given strict orders on use of force, including not to interfere with peaceful protesters, Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday.
Since the deployment, the state has received additional reports of escalating situations and requests for assistance from other communities around the state – hence the additional 250 members, Pritzker said.
They will be ready to assist other cities across the state that have seen a surge of destructive action, notably looting, Pritzker said.
The state has also called upon 300 additional Illinois State Police officers to help keep communities safe, with a focus on preventative measures and supporting local police, Pritzker said.
Pritzker has also issued a disaster proclamation for Cook, Champaign, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Madison, Macon, Sangamon, and Will counties.