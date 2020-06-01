CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– It was a violent weekend with riots, protests and looting across the city after the death of George Floyd.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, there were 699 arrests made on Sunday. He said 132 officers were injured during the riots.

There were 48 shootings and Chicago police reported 17 homicides.

In an address to the media, Brown said the Chicago police grieve with George Floyd and his family.

“We are embarrassed by the cops in Minnesota,” he said.