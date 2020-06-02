CHICAGO (CBS)– A police chase in Munster, Indiana ended with an officer firing into a vehicle in Chicago.
Munster police tried to pull over a driver of a silver Nissan sedan that officers said “had reportedly been involved in suspicious activity at a residence in their town.” The driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago until he exited onto Columbus Drive. where the vehicle crashed.
An Indiana state trooper got out of his squad car to arrest the driver. He said that’s when the driver stepped on the gas and pinned the trooper between the cars.
The trooper fired shots at the driver through the windshield, hitting the suspect. The three other people in the Nissan were not injured.
The trooper and the driver have non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was identified by police as Eric R. Douglas, 30, from Crown Point and he is being held at the Lake County Jail.
There is an ongoing investigation and police said the identification of the trooper involved will be released Thursday afternoon.