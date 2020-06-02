CHICAGO (CBS) — Record heat was set Tuesday with a high of 93 degrees, topping the high of 92 set in 1944.
Mother Nature has turned off the lake breeze Tuesday. Heat and humidity continue to build all the way to the lakefront.
An upper level disturbance will drive storms from Wisconsin to Michigan Tuesday night. The greatest instability sits north of us, in central and southern Wisconsin.
Some storms could brush our northern suburbs closer to daybreak. As the front passes by mid-morning, winds become northwest.
A second upper level disturbance moves in during the afternoon Wednesday. But it’s a “wait and see” how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity.
The Storm Prediction Center favors areas south of Chicago for severe threat later in the day.
The high for Wednesday is 86.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with a high of 87.