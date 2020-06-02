CHICAGO (CBS) — We hit a record high Tuesday of 94 degrees.
The old record was 92 set in 1944.
Severe storms are most impressive over south/central Wisconsin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight for areas to our north.
As the front over Wisconsin moves south, that increases our thunder chances by daybreak. Right now, our best chance for thunderstorms seems to be daybreak to noon as the front crosses our area.
Northerly winds set up behind the front, and a lake breeze develops in the afternoon.
Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity, we have the chance for another round in the afternoon, mainly south of I-80.