CHICAGO (CBS)– The Town of Cicero is organizing a community clean up after a violent night that has left damage to businesses and streets.
Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials are asking volunteers to meet at 23rd and Cicero Avenue in the Planet Fitness Parking Lot. Volunteers are asking to bring gloves and a broom if possible.
Right now at Cicero Ave and 23rd street. Small group gathering 2 help clean up the mess after the unrest yesterday. The plan is 2 clean up Cicero Ave, Cermak Rd and Roosevelt Rd.
Police say “outside agitators” caused much of the damage. At least 60 ppl arrested. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/W6AqenZlNu
Monday night In Cicero, two bystanders were shot and killed Monday near 50th Avenue and Cermak Road.
It was one of several incidents in Cicero on Monday. Surveillance video showed at least a dozen looters ransacking the store.
Volunteers will be cleaning up on Cicero Avenue, Cermak Road and Roosevelt Road.