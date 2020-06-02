CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire ripped through a dollar store in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.
The fire was raging after dark at the Dollar Tree at 3401 W. Chicago Ave., at Homan Avenue. The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the fire was still raging at 10 p.m., as a massive effort continued to put it out. All companies were called in.
The fire was so intense that firefighters had to change strategies, backing out and taking a defensive approach from the ground and from above.
Flames ripped through the roof of the building, and there was still smoldering in the back of the building as of 10 p.m. Some bricks were also seen falling.
Dozens of Chicago Police officers were also seen responding to the scene with helmets and shields. It was not clear exactly why, but they seemed to be standing guard in front of businesses in case of looting.
There was no looting Tuesday night, and the officers left.
However, neighbors said the Dollar Tree that was on fire was itself looted in recent days amid widespread unrest in Chicago. It was not clear what started the fire, or whether it was intentionally set.