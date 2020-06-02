CHICAGO (CBS) — An iconic Chicago restaurant said Wednesday’s reopening can’t come soon enough.
The Mellow Yellow is a decades-old Hyde Park staple, located at 1508 E. 53rd St.
Since the pandemic hit, sales have dropped 85 to 90% even with takeout and delivery. Just two employees work each day.
Owner Tadeo (Garcia was really counting on customers sitting at his new sidewalk tables, sipping cocktails and eating the food, to offset additional expenses.
He faces a $5,500 bill to renew his business and liquor licenses, and he also had to pay for special permits and extra insurance to serve customers outside.
“That rainy day fund is starting to look like a desert,” Tadeo said. “But we’ve been keeping our heads afloat so far, I would say about this.”
Mellow Yellow did not suffer any damage after weekend looting in Hyde Park, but Garcia faces one final delay.
As of late Tuesday, he was still waiting on a required fence to put around his outdoor seating area, before he can serve customers.