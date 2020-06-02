CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,614 new cases of COVID-19, and 113 additional deaths.

The state is now reporting 122,848 total confirmed cases and 5,525 deaths in 101 counties.

Within Cook County, the deaths included three men and one person of an unknown gender in their 40s, one man and one woman in their 50s, two women and 10 men in their 60s, six women and eight men in their 70s, 16 women and five men in their 80s, seven women and five men in their 90s, and two women over 100.

Those who died also included one woman in her 90s in DeKalb County; one woman and one man in their 60s, one man in his 80s, and four men in their 90s in DuPage County; one man in his 40s, one man in his 60s, two women and one man in their 70s; two women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s in Kane County; two men in their 70s in Kankakee County; one woman and two men in their 40s, two women in their 60s, two women and two men in their 70s, one man and two women in their 80s, two women and one man in their 90s in Lake County; one man in his 90s in LaSalle County; one man in his 90s in McHenry County; and one man in his 40s, one woman in her 70s, and one man in his 80s in Will County.

Cases were also reported in Hancock, McDonough, St. Clair, and Winnebago counties.

A total of 16,431 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, for a total of 934,704. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases from May 26 to June 1 is 7 percent.