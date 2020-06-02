CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people have been turning to online grocery delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid potential exposure to the virus at stores. But for people who receive food assistance, that hasn’t been an option — until today.
Beginning on June 2, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can order their groceries online from services like Amazon and Walmart. The change comes about two weeks after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state’s plan to expand SNAP benefits to online ordering was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which regulates the SNAP program.
Amazon and Walmart are currently the only two retailers to offer online ordering to Illinois SNAP recipients, but Illinois is encouraging other stores to participate as well, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
SNAP recipients can visit Amazon.com/SNAP or Grocery.Walmart.com to order online, and non-SNAP recipients can sign up for SNAP benefits at dhs.state.il.us.