Filed Under:George Floyd Protests, Looting, Naperville, Naperville violence, Protests


CHICAGO (CBS)– A mandatory curfew in Naperville will be lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers were out Tuesday morning cleaning up glass and other damage from the violent evening.

As police in the western suburb enforced the curfew starting at 9 p.m. Monday, witnesses say the violence and vandalism started.

The protests in Naperville began peacefully, then, looting broke out during the evening hours. A jewelry store was cleaned out.

Illinois State police and other law enforcement officers were called in for help to stop the violence in the downtown area near Naperville’s riverwalk.

CBS 2 investigator Save Savini was in Naperville when two tried to break into an ATM inside a Chase Bank.

Juveniles were seen breaking windows and smashing into stores at Jefferson and Main in downtown Naperville.