CHICAGO (CBS)– A mandatory curfew in Naperville will be lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Volunteers were out Tuesday morning cleaning up glass and other damage from the violent evening.
As police in the western suburb enforced the curfew starting at 9 p.m. Monday, witnesses say the violence and vandalism started.
The protests in Naperville began peacefully, then, looting broke out during the evening hours. A jewelry store was cleaned out.
Illinois State police and other law enforcement officers were called in for help to stop the violence in the downtown area near Naperville’s riverwalk.
CBS 2 investigator Save Savini was in Naperville when two tried to break into an ATM inside a Chase Bank.
Juveniles were seen breaking windows and smashing into stores at Jefferson and Main in downtown Naperville.