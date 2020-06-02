CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters marched from Wrigley Field toward the downtown area Tuesday afternoon, calling for justice for George Floyd.
The protest started at 2 p.m. in Wrigley Field with what appeared to be a couple hundred people in attendance, and proceeded south on Clark Street through Lakeview and Lincoln Park to the Near North Side.
By 5 p.m., the group had grown to at least 1,000 as they were seated at Division and Larrabee streets while speakers addressed them, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported.
Peaceful protest now at Division/larrrabee#GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests #chicagoprotest #Chicago pic.twitter.com/GCnY5tbn8S
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 2, 2020
At 6 p.m., the group remained at Division and Larrabee streets. It was a unified protest, in which people said the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Laquan McDonald, and others who have died in the hands of police across the country.
Police bicycle patrols and officers in blue helmets were on the scene, while a National Guard vehicle blocked the Near North (18th) District police station at the corner.