CHICAGO (CBS) — The threat to law enforcement amid unrest and violence in Chicago reached a police captain’s backyard.

It happened Monday night in Beverly. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night on who and what was found.

The Chicago Police officer and his family were not injured. But two men found in his backyard are suspected of trying to do some harm overnight Sunday into Monday.

Chicago Police officers have faced some difficult times on the job over the past few days. They have been tasked with trying to control large crowds peacefully protesting and curb the looting at countless Chicago businesses.

But one Chicago Police captain faced another problem – this time at home. Officers from the Morgan Park (22nd) District responded to the captain’s house in Beverly.

Police sources told CBS 2 around 11:30 p.m. Monday, two men entered the police captain’s backyard. Sources said the men had a gasoline can and a lighter on them when they were arrested.

The men did not ignite a fire or injure anyone.

It was not clear if the men followed the captain home. But the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods are known to be home to many CPD officers.

You can often find squad cars parked on local blocks. We are told the captain’s squad was parked outside the house, and for the safety of the officer, his family, and his neighbors, CBS 2 will not reveal the exact location of where the arrest happened.

But it does raise questions as to whether officers will continue to take police vehicles home until the tensions slow down.

On Monday, 36 additional officers were injured on the job. That brings the total number of Chicago officers hurt since Saturday’s unrest to 168.

As for the two men arrested in the captain’s backyard, charges were pending against them Tuesday night.