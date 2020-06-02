



— We’ve seen shattered windows and stolen merchandise amid the unrest in Chicago in recent days, but we’re also seeing people come together to help communities rebuild.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas found a family-owned business being uplifted by volunteers.

“My parents are really proud of this store, and for it to be taken all away from us is really devastating,” said Hannah Marie Kim.

Everything one family worked for was in shambles after the lootings.

“They busted through everything, and all my dad could do was just watch,” Kim said.

Kim said her father tried to protect their Bronzeville store, but had to leave after the situation became too dangerous.

“I understand the strike. I understand the protest. I understand. But why they broke the small business?” owner Hak Kim said. “I was so sad. That’s why I couldn’t sleep last night.”

Mr. Kim returned the next morning to clean up, and he quickly realized he would not be working alone.”

“It just looked like chaos,” he said.

Ashley Russell of Bronzeville took part in peaceful protests, but not the looting. She woke up early Monday to help with the aftermath.

“I wanted to make sure we helped him,” she said.

Russell met more volunteers while helping the Kims’ and other damaged stores.

“We’re going to be here to help you guys rebuild,” a volunteer said.

And many of the volunteers were also peaceful protesters.

“Protesters and looters are two separate groups,” a volunteer said.

“I understand that people are upset because of George Floyd and I understand the protests,” Russell said. “But why can’t you peacefully protest? Why did you take his death as an opportunity to loot your own neighborhoods? It doesn’t make any sense.”