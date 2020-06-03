CHCIAGO (CBS)– It’s been a long few months for businesses in Chicago. As many prepare to re-open Wednesday, others are choosing to keep their doors closed.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 and the fear of damage from looters are some of the considerations for business owners.

Hilary Black, owner of Hilary’s Cookies in North Lincoln Square, said the wholesale grocery stores that buy her baked goods are closed because of looting concern.

“You know Monday morning came around, and that’s when we get our orders, and we didn’t get as many orders,” she said. “West Loop, South Loop, we’re probably not the first thing on their mind right now.”

She also doesn’t feel comfortable having her staff back at work because of all the unknowns of COVID-19.

It’s a similar story at Cafe Cremerie in River North. The owner says there hasn’t been much foot traffic in the area in the past few days because of looters.

It will take some time and patience for those businesses that were boarded up, to take the boards down.

“When your store gets boarded you have to call a vendor and as you can imagine, because the whole city is boarded, you’re in a long line to get your boards down,” owner Lisa Gasparian said. “You can’t just physically take then down yourself so they’re nailed in. It’s a process.

Her plan is to reopen Friday with outdoor dining.

Some other business owners in Chicago say they will open over the weekend.