



— As the city futher eases restrictions set to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continues to recover from several days of violent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, CBS 2 is providing updates on the evolving story.

8:40 a.m.

As more businesses are allowed to reopen today, many are waiting, due to uncertaintly over COVID-19 infection rates and in the wake of last weekend’s violent protests that damaged hundreds of buildings and stores.

8 a.m.

Starting this morning, Lake Shore Drive will open with the following exits remaining closed: Michigan Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Grand Avenue, Lower Wacker Drive and Randolph Street. All entrance and exit ramps on 290 and 90/94.

7:50 a.m.

Metra service resumed on most lines but on a modified Sunday schedule with the last late night inbound train and last late night outbound train canceled. There will be no service on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor or North Central Service lines.

7:45 a.m.

The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect until further notice.

7:30 a.m.

CTA train and bus service will be restored, however, some train stops located within or near the designated boundaries in the central business eistrict and Loop area will remain closed. Closures impacting the morning rush are posted and will be updated regularly throughout the day at www.transitchicago.com.

Trains will bypass some downtown stations, including:

Jackson (Red and Blue lines)

Clark/Lake (Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines)

State/Lake (Brown, Green, Orange, Purple and Pink lines)

Lake (Red Line)

Grand (Red Line)

Chicago (Red Line)

7:15 a.m.

Bridges will be lowered over the Chicago River on the following streets: Clark Street, Dearborn Street, Lake Street, Randolph Street, Wells Street and Washington Street.

7 a.m.

Divvy bike stations citywide will reopen beginning at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.