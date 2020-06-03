CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered thunderstorms were lingering along and south of I-80 Wednesday night.
Once these taper off, fog develops overnight. Temperatures stay on the mild side.
It will be heating up inland Thursday, but a light lake breeze will develop in the afternoon. Expect mid- to upper 80s inland and lower 70s lakeside.
A cold front will spark scattered storms on Friday.
It will be cooler and less humid this weekend.
We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it drifts into the central Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Some tropical moisture could possibly head our way by the middle of next week.
There are lots of uncertainties with the track due to weak steering currents and slow forward movement. The last time a tropical system enhanced our rain chances was Alberto in 2018.