DePaul Men's Basketball Coach Dave Leitao Emphasizes Leadership In Moving Forward On Issues Of Racial InjusticeDePaul University men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao is trying to help his players through a difficult time.

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.

'Marijuana Is Not Why I Left The League': Larry Sanders On NBA Career, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe former NBA center discusses his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, the league's marijuana policy and becoming an entrepreneur after basketball.

Harness Racing Returns Next Weekend At Hawthorne Race CourseHarness racing returns next weekend at Hawthorne Race Course in west suburban Stickney.

Gurnee Native And Former Illini Star Fundraises For Hospitality WorkersGurnee native and former Illini basketball star Brandon Paul is helping out people in Chicago, even as his professional career takes a hit.

White Sox, At Least 9 Other Major League Teams Pledge More Stipends To Minor League PlayersMLB suspended spring training and postponed the start of the minor league season in March due to the novel coronavirus, leaving low-paid minor league players in lurch.