CHICAGO (CBS) — As CTA plans for more commuters during the next phase of the city’s COVID-19 reopening plan, the transit agency is instituting some new health and safety policies.
Aside from the temporary service disruptions in the wake of this past weekend’s violence, the CTA will run full service and add longer trains and buses on some routes to promote social distancing.
Passenger limits have been established on buses and trains – approximately 15 customers on standard 40-foot buses and approximately 22 customers on 60-foot articulated buses and each train car.
Rear door boarding will be allowed to help minimize contact between customers and bus operators.