COVID-19 In Indiana: Hospitizations Decline As Death Toll Reaches 2,032 Across StateThe total number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana now stands at 2,032, with 35,712positive cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, state health officials reported on Wednesday. That fatality number does not include 175 Hoosiers who likely were killed by the disease.

Logan Square Demonstration Calls For Releasing Jailed ProtestersWe need to come together so we can make some change in this city and in this country."

LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Continues To Recover From Days Of Violence, Gradually Reopening In Wake Of COVD-19 As the city futher eases restrictions set to slow the spread of COVID-19 and continues to recover from several days of violent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, CBS 2 is providing updates on the evolving story.

Little Village Residents March In Support Of Black LivesThey also called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lghtfoot, accusing her of defending downtown from recent violence and turning her back on neighborhoods like theirs.