CHICAGO (CBS) — A caravan took protesters through streets in Logan Square on the city’s northwest side.
They demanded justice for George Floyd, the immediate release of jailed protesters and for others who are incarcerated as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Two young women from the community said they liked what they saw Wednesday morning.
“This was so amazing. I was happy to see it,” said Ryhan W.
“I was out Saturday downtown and this is night and day. This needs to happen more often. Everybody needs to feel support. We need to come together so we can make some change in this city and in this country,” added Gianna B.
Drivers met at Palmer Square Park and traveled up Kedzie.
The event began at 7:00 Wednesday morning and it was organized by several groups.