CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra service will resume on most lines Wednesday.
The train service will run on a modified Sunday schedule and will not offer the last late night inbound of outbound trains.
There will be no service on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor or North Central Service lines.
Commuters should monitor train activity that could changed based on city activity.