CHICAGO (CBS)– A local organization is making and donating masks to people in need throughout the city.
As business across Chicago begin to open on Wednesday, wearing masks continues to be an important part of fighting COVID-19.
Safe Chicago is coordinating with the City of Chicago and other leads to deliver the masks to homeless shelters, food pantries, healthcare workers and first responders.
Between the organization’s 55 seamstresses and tailors, over 97,000 masks were donated by the end of May.
Through a GoFundMe page, the organization has raised over $245,000 and is hoping to reach a goal of $350,000.
Group organizers said “100% of funds raised go directly to the production and distribution of the masks, and all donations are tax deductible thanks to a partnership with the Chicago Association of Veterans of World War II.”