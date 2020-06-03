WAUKEGAN (CBS) — Waukegan police on Wednesday said 50 business were looted during Sunday’s violent protests, leading to 16 arrests.
Some businesses were looted multiple times, police said. Officers also responded to over a dozen calls of shots fired during the night. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot to the leg and was treated and released. That incident remains under investigation.
Most of the conflict occured in the Glen Flora Avenue and Lewis Avenue areas. Police reported no injuries, but said two police squad cars were damaged, but still drivable.
Most of those arrested were charged with looting, burglary, tresspassing or disorderly conduct.