CHICAGO (CBS)– A man on the run led police on a chase across multiple expressways while stealing more than one car to get away.
Police said they were pursuing a 22-year-old man driving a dark-colored Jeep wanted for several crimes in the suburbs.
The suspect led them through Logan Square and then onto the Kennedy Expressway, before exiting the wrong way on the Montrose ramp.
Minutes later, the Jeep smashed into a car at Irving Park and Keystone. The driver jumped out, ran to a nearby gas station and stole another car. The woman inside that car died from her injuries.
Officers continued chasing the suspect when their squad car collided with a black explorer at Irving Park and Ashland. After the initial impact, the squad car spun out and then hit a white Hummer stopped at a red light. The three people inside were taken to the hospital for observation.
Meanwhile, the suspect continued trying to escape police. He crashed into a pole near Wells and Pershing and took off running again.
Chicago police caught and arrested him.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
This is a developing story.