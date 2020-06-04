CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old child is rescued from a burning building in Sterling, Illinois.
Dramatic video captured on police body cameras shows officers pulling a 12-year-old girl from an apartment building in flames.
Police arrived before firefighters and had to climb on top of their squad car to get to the little girl’s window.
The 12-year-old was trapped and terrified but officers talked her through every step of the way.
The little girl is okay. However three other people did not survive the fire.