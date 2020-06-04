CHICAGO (CBS) — A week shy of graduation, a senior from Dunbar High School has died of COVID-19.
Condolences poured in Thursday night for Aquasha Moore, 18.
Her former teacher, Tiffany Alexander-Jones, confirmed the news.
Alexander-Jones said Moore was scheduled to graduate from high school next week and had been doing her homework from her hospital room.
Alexander-Jones said Moore survived a liver transplant in eighth grade.
She wants us to remember Moore was hardworking, with a bright personality.