CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was under investigation Thursday night, after cell phone video captured him using a homophobic slur.
It happened this past Saturday during unrest in the city.
In the video, posted to social media, you can see a back-and-forth between the officer and protesters. When the officer turns around, a traffic cone is thrown directly at him and a barricade is tossed in his direction.
That is when he is heard saying, “Wait until I turn my back, you f****t!”
We talked to the man who took that video Saturday, Kyle Cunningham.
“Having a homophobic cop sets us back so many years,” Cunningham said. “It’s really unnerving to know that the people in uniform who are supposed to protect us are actively going against us.”
Chicago Police tell us while their internal investigation is open and ongoing, they cannot comment further.
We found in the last decade, lawsuits filed against CPD for misconduct against LGBTQ people, cost the city nearly $300,000 in settlements.