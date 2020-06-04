CHICAGO (CBS) — A few pop up showers have developed along the lake breeze. These will be gone by 5-6 p.m. and will be very isolated.
A warm and muggy night is ahead with a low of 69. Ahead of the cold front Friday, it will be hot and humid.
We have a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms Friday during the day as the front crosses our region. Not everyone will get a shower or storm.
The high for Friday is 89.
Once the front is through, humidity drops dramatically this weekend. It will be very pleasant with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sun. The normal high is 76.
We are keeping an eye on the tropics next week as Cristobal is expected to drift into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Models are hinting that we will have enhanced rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday from tropical remnants.
The last time that happened was Alberto in 2018.