By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)< — It will be rather warm Thursday night and quite humid. A stray shower or storm is possible to the north, although we expect most activity to stay over Wisconsin.

7 a.m. Friday: 06.04.20

Tomorrow's Planner: 06.04.20

It will be hot and humid on Friday with a chance for thunderstorms. We do not expect widespread coverage, but a strong isolated cell is certainly possible.

The frontal passage sweeps away heat and humidity, leaving the weekend dry and cooler.

High Temperature: 06.04.20

Precipitation Chances: 06.04.20

We are watching tropical remnants from Cristobal to possibly enhance rain chances Tuesday night through Wednesday.

7-Day: 06.04.20

