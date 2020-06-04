CHICAGO (CBS)< — It will be rather warm Thursday night and quite humid. A stray shower or storm is possible to the north, although we expect most activity to stay over Wisconsin.
It will be hot and humid on Friday with a chance for thunderstorms. We do not expect widespread coverage, but a strong isolated cell is certainly possible.
The frontal passage sweeps away heat and humidity, leaving the weekend dry and cooler.
We are watching tropical remnants from Cristobal to possibly enhance rain chances Tuesday night through Wednesday.