



Days after two women were seen dragged out of their car by Chicago Police , family members and supporters call for justice and accountability from CPD.

They are demanding answers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident, which was caught on camera at the Brickyard Mall on Sunday.

The incident happened during continued unrest in Chicago. A family pulled into the parking lot at Brickyard, at 2600 N. Narragansett Ave., only to realize things were closed and out of control.

Police surrounded Tnika Tate’s car after she pulled into the mall parking lot.

Her cousin Mia Wright and others were in the car. They said they tried to leave when they saw looting. But police surrounded their car, broke the windows, and pulled them out.

Their family said after officers yanked wright from the car, one of them held her down by putting his knee on her back and neck, similar to the tactic used by the officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The women said they’re already grieving after the recent death of a family member.

“I am so caught up in my words. I was terrified. When those guns and everything were pointed at me. My child was burying his grandmother on Monday. He could have been burying his mother. This is something that needs to stop,” said Tate.

“I was attacked. By the people who I thought was out to protect and serve us. I was dragged out by my hair and slammed me to the ground. Glass in my eyes, scrapes, bruises. The officer had his knee on my neck. And all I though about was what happened with George Floyd. And it could have been another situation like that,” added Wright.

CBS 2 contacted CPD and the Chicago Police Department released a statement regarding the officers’ conduct:

A complaint of misconduct has been received regarding this incident. An investigation into this incident is underway by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). The Chicago Police Department (CPD) strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with COPA, who will investigate allegations of misconduct. Any misconduct on the part of our officers will not be tolerated.