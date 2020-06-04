CHICAGO (CBS)– The City of Aurora announced modifications to curfew hours amid demonstrations continuing into the weekend.
Curfew hours will now begin at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
“Residents are asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours. If necessary, any further decisions will be announced on Sunday,” city officials said in a written statement.
In addition to the modified hours, access to Aurora from Interstate 88 will no longer be restricted. However, entering the downtown area is still prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.
Travel restrictions are still in place at Fox Valley Mall.