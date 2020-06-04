CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is expanding its COVID-19 testing program to include anyone who wants one at state-run testing sites.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more from Lombard with why the program is expanding now.

This kind of non symptomatic testing is part of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s plan to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4.

The goal is to help better identify COVID-19 hot spots. Previously, you needed a doctor’s note or had to be exhibiting symptoms. Not any more. In the past few days, there have been greater chances of being exposed to COVID-19, like the protests and marches attended by thousands.

Also, as Illinois has entered Phase 3, there are more people gathering at places like restaurants.

“As of today anyone can get tested,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Mia Taormina,

Rolling Meadows High School is one of the state’s 11 state-run testing sites. They were previously reserved for those with symptoms or high risk professions.

“It’s so important because we have to assess the depth and penetration of this virus into our communities,” said Taormina.

Now, anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they aren’t exhibiting any symptoms, can go to one of the centers and get what’s called a Test On Demand.

“There is well over 100,000 in Illinois that are positive right now,” she added.

Taormina is an infectious disease specialist for the the DuPage Medical Group. She reminds us of the larger public health impact of increased testing.

“If we can begin to establish how many people have been infected, we can start to get a better understanding of where the hot spots are and where people are closer to being in different stages of recovery.”

The state is recommending the tests especially for anyone who may have attended a large gathering in the last five to seven days, like the many peaceful protests.

Doctor Taormina said it could help guard against a spike in cases.

“As we get to the other side of the curve, we need to put out small fires and help with contact tracing,” Taormina said. “So the moment we know who is positive, we can get a handle on who else to call and make sure they are tested.”

Four of the 11 centers are in the metro Chicago area.